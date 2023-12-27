Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it is on track for mobilization to start in early January for the 2024 exploration program, budgeted at $16M, of ground geophysics and drilling on its flagship Patterson Lake North ("PLN") Property.

The program objectives are to continue to expand the JR Zone following up on recently announced high grade intercepts (see NR dated December 18, 2024), to discover additional mineralized zones along the 5km A1 and parallel B1 shear zones, and to make new discoveries elsewhere on the 98,708 acre PLN Project claims area. The JR Zone discovery made just over 1 year ago increased the prospectivity of the entire PLN Project area.

About Patterson Lake North:

The Company's 4,078-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North property (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Fission Uranium's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade world class uranium deposits which is poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. PLN is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property, and the new JR Zone uranium discovery is located 23km northwest of Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepare in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has verified the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 18 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

