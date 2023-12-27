Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
22.12.23
15:21 Uhr
16,460 Euro
-0,055
-0,33 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,60016,65011:16
16,60016,64011:16
PR Newswire
27.12.2023 | 07:48
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska renovates historic building in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, worth USD 81M, about SEK 860M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the State of Tennessee for a renovation to the historic War Memorial Building in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. The contract is worth USD 81M, about SEK 860M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2023.

The project will consist of complete exterior and interior renovation while maintaining the historic integrity of the building. Built as a memorial to the Tennessee soldiers who died in WWI, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Skanska's portion of the construction is slated to begin in February 2024 and is expected to reach completion in the first quarter of 2026.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, tel +46 76 899 7269

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3899111/2514215.pdf

20231227 US War Memorial

SOURCE Skanska

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.