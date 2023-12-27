

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence weakened in December to the lowest level in one year, survey figures from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



Separate data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries revealed that industrial sentiment improved somewhat at the end of the final quarter.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -13.3 in December from -12.4 in November.



Further, this was the weakest score since December last year and also well below the long-term average of -2.4.



The data was collected from 1,235 people between December 1 and 14.



Consumers' views concerning their own economy at present and also expectations concerning one's own and Finland's economy in 12 months' time were still very gloomy, the agency said.



Purchasing intentions were generally very low, as households still regarded the time as very unfavourable for buying durable goods. In addition, intentions to buy a dwelling decreased slightly again in December.



The survey showed that inflation expectations in one year's time continued to fall but still remained high in December.



Expectations regarding the way the country's unemployment rate remained unchanged in December and on a dismal level.



The industrial confidence index rose to -20 in December from -21 in November, the Federation of Finnish Industries said. Nonetheless, the confidence was well below the long-term average of +1.



All main industries, including construction, services, and retail, saw growth after a long time. The last time this happened was in October 2021, the survey said.



Production is expected to decrease in the coming months, and order backlogs have continued to fall.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken