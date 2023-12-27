DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (AEMU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.4867 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4309776 CODE: AEMU LN ISIN: LU2277591868 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2277591868 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMU LN Sequence No.: 294080 EQS News ID: 1804135 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1804135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2023 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)