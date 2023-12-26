Delisting of Securities of SmileDirectClub, Inc.; Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.; Elys Game Technology, Corp.'; Athersys, Inc.; Borqs Technologies, Inc.; ContraFect Corporation; CohBar, Inc.; AgileThought, Inc.; Fat Projects Acquisition Corp.; Evelo Biosc

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of SmileDirectClub, Inc. SmileDirectClub, Inc.'s securities were suspended on October 4, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.'s securities were suspended on October 16, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Elys Game Technology, Corp. Elys Game Technology, Corp.'s securities were suspended on October 17, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Athersys, Inc. Athersys, Inc.'s securities were suspended on October 18, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. Borqs Technologies, Inc.'s securities were suspended on October 27, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ContraFect Corporation. ContraFect Corporation's securities were suspended on November 9, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of CohBar, Inc. CohBar, Inc.'s securities were suspended on November 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock and warrants of AgileThought, Inc. AgileThought, Inc.'s securities were suspended on November 24, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A ordinary shares, warrants, and unit of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on December 1, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. Evelo Biosciences, Inc.'s securities were suspended on December 12, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Troika Media Group, Inc. Troika Media Group, Inc.'s securities were suspended on December 18, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s securities were suspended on December 18, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc.'s securities were suspended on December 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Near Intelligence, Inc. Near Intelligence, Inc.'s securities were suspended on December 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.