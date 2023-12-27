DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) (JPHG LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 257.696 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6183 CODE: JPHG LN ISIN: LU1681039308 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039308 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHG LN Sequence No.: 294033 EQS News ID: 1804041 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1804041&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2023 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)