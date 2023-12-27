DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG LN) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.9635 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4878431 CODE: SEMG LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN Sequence No.: 294119 EQS News ID: 1804217 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 27, 2023 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)