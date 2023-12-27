A team from South Korea's Research Institute of Industrial Science and Technology (RIST) has developed a new method to increase the adhesion performance of EVA and POE on steel plates. The proposed technique may be applied to BIPV modules that use steel panels instead of backsheets.A group of scientists led by the Research Institute of Industrial Science and Technology (RIST) in South Korea has assessed the adhesion of steel plates and encapsulants made of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) or polyolefin elastomer (POE) for future building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) applications. The researchers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...