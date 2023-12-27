Germany-based BMZ Group has unveiled a plug-and-play, AC-coupled, outdoor commercial battery energy storage solution that can store from 68 kWh to 204 kWh of energy. The 10-foot container comes with an integrated inverter and a 10-year warranty.German lithium-ion battery manufacturer BMZ Group has launched its Power Bloxx plug-and-play outdoor energy storage container solution for commercial users based on nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry. The 10-foot system is modular, offering from 68 kWh up to 204 kWh of usable energy. Power Bloxx comes in different configurations with one or two inverters ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...