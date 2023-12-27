Researchers from Australia have created a model to optimize the interaction between vehicle-to-home (V2H) systems and residential PV connected to battery storage. They claim V2H can help reduce the cost of energy by 16.7% for workplace charging and 25% for public charging.Scientists led by the University of South Australia have developed an optimization method to reduce annual energy costs for households using Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) technology and rooftop PV. V2H is an energy transfer model in which households can use their electric vehicle (EV) battery to power their home load. "This study proposes ...

