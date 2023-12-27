

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased for the third straight month in November, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-on-month in November, the same pace of increase as in the previous month.



Retail sales of other household equipment grew 3.8 percent compared to last month, and those of information and communication technology equipment climbed by 3.1 percent.



On the other hand, sales of automotive fuel showed a decline of 3.0 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales declined at a faster pace of 1.5 percent in November, following a 1.0 percent fall a month ago.



