

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence improved to a four-month high in December, survey results the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The economic sentiment index advanced to 93.4 in December from 93.1 in the previous month. A similar higher score was last seen in August.



At the same time, the business sentiment index rose to a seven-month high of 95.2 from 93.5 a month ago.



The industrial confidence index rose to 95.1 from 92.8 and the sentiment index in trade improved to 91.8 from 89.2 in November.



On the other hand, confidence among consumers weakened in December. The sentiment index declined to 84.9 from 90.7 in the previous month. Similarly, the confidence index in construction dropped to 101.4 from 106.8 a month ago.



