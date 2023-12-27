

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Insurance company Aviva plc (AV.L, AV) announced on Wednesday that it is expecting additional proceeds of around 80 million pounds from the sale of its stake in Singapore Life Holdings Pte Ltd or Singlife together with two debt instruments.



The total sale proceeds are expected to be around 930 million pounds.



The sale of its stake in Singlife, including the sale of two debt instruments to Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, was announced on September 13 and is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2024.



Currently, Aviva shares are trading at $431.75, up 0.15% in London.



