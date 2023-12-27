The Chinese manufacturer says that its new V series heaters can use either PV or AC grid power. It can also be controlled and monitored via WiFi.Chinese PV products manufacturer Vaysunic New Energy has released a new hybrid photovoltaic water heater. The product, dubbed Solar Hybrid Water Heating V series, comes in four versions with capacities of 100 liters, 150 liters, 200 liters, and 300 liters. "The photovoltaic water heater is directly connected to the solar panel, powered by solar mainly on sunny days and AC on rainy days, and can be automatically switched," the company said in a statement. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...