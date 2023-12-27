Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CB | ISIN: FR0010524777 | Ticker-Symbol: LYM9
Tradegate
27.12.23
12:54 Uhr
28,100 Euro
+0,320
+1,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI NEW ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI MSCI NEW ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,05528,10012:55
28,05528,10012:55
Dow Jones News
27.12.2023 | 12:13
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (NRJU LN) 
Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
27-Dec-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 26-Dec-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.8643 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30550872 
CODE: NRJU LN 
ISIN: FR0010524777 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010524777 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  294154 
EQS News ID:  1804333 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1804333&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 27, 2023 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.