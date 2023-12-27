

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Hundreds of civilians were killed in the ongoing intense bombing of central Gaza by the Israeli forces, reports said. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry put the death toll at 241.



The UN human rights office said Israeli attacks have killed more than 100 Palestinians since December 24. Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi was quoted as saying that his forces hit more than 100 sites in Gaza on Tuesday.



OHCHR expressed deep concern at the ongoing 'intense' bombing of central Gaza involving more than 50 strikes by the Israeli Defense Forces.



It added that this was particularly concerning given that Israeli forces had 'ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah'.



OHCHR spokesperson Seif Magango said three refugee camps were hit in airstrikes, naming Al Bureij, Al-Nuseirat and Al-Maghazi. 'Two strikes hit seven residential buildings in Al-Maghazi camp, killing an estimated 86 Palestinians and injuring many more,' he said in a statement. 'An unknown number of people are still believed to be trapped under the rubble.'



World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Medical Teams coordinator Sean Casey said that 100-plus patients had been brought into central Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital on Monday in the space of 30 minutes, following reported blasts, including near Al-Maghazi refugee camp.



All of them needed urgent treatment for serious wounds, the WHO official told UN News, while about 100 more lifeless bodies were brought into the hospital at around the same time.



Sean Casey warned that with ever decreasing space in the Gaza Strip to treat those needing urgent lifesaving care, many more will die.



In a social media post on X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the 'carnage' caused by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.



Meanwhile, a UN humanitarian team carried out an emergency fact-finding mission to Al-Aqsa Hospital in response to reports of mass casualties in Israeli airstrikes targeting three refugee camps.



More than 20000 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' October 7 terror attacks on communities in southern Israel, in which some 1,200 people were slaughtered and another 240 taken hostage.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

