Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 11.2 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 11.2 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current and emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 11.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.7% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 80+ Country Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market

The global Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market is segmented based on platform type, technology type, component type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type - The aerospace flight control systems market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, defense, UAV, and space. Commercial aircraft accounted for a share of more than 60% in 2022 and is expected to remain the dominant platform type in the market during the forecast period. A rise in the production rates of various commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost market demand in the coming years. Boeing, in its recent outlook (2022-2041), predicted that there would be deliveries of about 41,170 commercial and regional aircraft over the next twenty years, averaging over 2,059 aircraft each year.



Based on the component type - The aerospace flight control systems market is segmented into flight control actuators, flight control electronics, cockpit control panels, and pilot control. Flight control actuators dominated the segment with a share of more than 60% in 2022 and are expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing component type in the market during the forecast period. Hydraulic is the commonly used actuator type; however, electric (hybrid electric) actuators are replacing hydraulic and pneumatic ones in the upcoming aircraft programs.

Based on the actuator type - The market is segmented into primary flight control actuators, secondary flight control actuators-high lift systems, and secondary flight control actuators-others. Primary flight control actuators took the throne in 2022 with a share of more than 50%, secondary flight control actuators-high lift systems are likely to remain the second dominant actuator type during the forecast period.

Based on the pilot control type -The market is segmented into yokes, side sticks, rudder brake pedal systems, and throttle quadrant assembly. Yoke occupied a market share of more than 45% in 2022 and is estimated to remain the dominant component type in the market during the forecast period. Yokes are preferred owing to their advantages, such as being less expensive, providing greater safety, and giving more stability to the aircraft while flying.

Based on technology type - The market is segmented into fly-by-wire and hydromechanical. Fly-by-wire accounted for a market share of more than 85% in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the market in 2028 owing to its advantages, such as its reduced weight, improved reliability, increased aircraft fuel efficiency, and reduced drag through optimized trim settings.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America occupied a share of more than 45% in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the market. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

The USA is expected to remain the growth engine of the region's market as the country is the world's manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry and houses many large, small-sized aircraft manufacturers, tier players, aircraft flight control system suppliers, distributors, and raw material suppliers.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest growth over the next five years, driven by a host of factors, including an increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the establishment of assembly plants for Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919), and rising aircraft fleet size.

Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

An expected increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB).

The introduction of new aircraft programs (C919, MC-21, B777x, etc.).

Increasing electrification of aircraft.

Top Companies in Aerospace Flight Control Systems Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Collins Aerospace

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp

Woodward Inc.

Liebherr Group

Honeywell Aerospace

TransDigm Group

Safran S.A.

