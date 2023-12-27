Fisker has delivered the first Fisker Ocean Sport to a UK customer at the Fisker Lounge London

Ocean Sport drivers can enjoy a comprehensive blend of performance, affordability, and outstanding range of up to 288 miles (UK) 464 km WLTP range 231 miles EPA in US

Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said: "We are thrilled to deliver the Fisker Ocean Sport to its first customer this year. We are offering an outstanding, affordable vehicle that meets customers' needs and showcases the design, innovation, and sustainability that are Fisker's core brand values."

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced the first customer hand-over of a Fisker Ocean Sport electric SUV at the Fisker Lounge London location in the Westfield London mall.

First Fisker Ocean Sport delivered to customer in UK at the Fisker Lounge London. Photo credit: Fisker

The Ocean Sport is Fisker's gateway to the world of sustainable electric mobility. Powered by a single-motor, front-wheel-drive all-electric powertrain and Touring Range battery, the Ocean Sport delivers affordability, 275 hp of performance, and an outstanding range of up to 288 miles (UK) 464 km WLTP1 and 231 miles EPA in US2

Drivers can enjoy their Ocean Sport in Fun Mode for driving excitement, and Earth Mode for range-maximizing efficiency. The Sport comes equipped with a 17.1 inch Central Touchscreen, Digital Rear View Mirror, and 20-inch F7 AeroStealth wheels. Safety features include Automatic Emergency Braking-Premium and a robust Fisker Intelligent Pilot system (Advanced Driver Assist System ADAS) that includes the world's first digital radar available in a consumer vehicle. The BigSky panoramic fixed glass roof creates a roomier-feeling cabin with an expansive view of the sky, and the Rear Power Liftgate makes loading shopping or luggage into the trunk effortless and simple.

Customers can see local pricing, browse features, and configure and order the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV at fiskerinc.com.

1 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker's UK and European markets. WLTP measurements conducted with standard 20" wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

2 EPA estimated range. Mid-size SUVs. Measurements conducted with standard 20-inch wheels. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by designing and developing individual mobility in alignment with nature. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to create the world's most sustainable and emotional electric vehicles. To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play

