VASS co-launches HEALTH2INNOVATION to accelerate innovation and sustainability in the EU health market

MADRID, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VASS, a leading digital solutions global company, announces that it is co-launching HEALTH2INNOVATION, a new initiative for the EU which will be jointly run with thirteen partnering business and education organisations from Sweden, Germany, Portugal, Spain, France, Ireland, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland and Romania. The aim of the project is to accelerate the digital and green transition of healthcare and innovation in the health market. The 36 month program, which kicked-off in October 2023, is co-funded by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA), an agency of the European Commission.

The HEALTH2INNOVATION project aims to train students and graduates in essential skills for a fast-changing health sector. It will provide specialised training courses covering digital health, data literacy, AI, cybersecurity, biotech, circular economy, and entrepreneurial, digital, and green skills. Additionally, it will build and launch a learning digital hub and mobile app and run Health Innovation Bootcamps and an Apprenticeship programme in Medicon Valley in Denmark and Sweden and the Lille Northern France Health Cluster.

VASS will oversee and coordinate the rest of the project's partners to develop a series of advanced digital solutions including a mobile app, systems for user data collection, networks to enable internal and external testing, etc. VASS will also be responsible for fine-tuning these solutions throughout the duration of the project and in response to user feedback.

The mobile app, which sits at the heart of the project, will act as a platform for students and graduates to showcase their skills and entrepreneurial ideas, connecting them with mentors and investors, and help them to find relevant training and programmes. It will also assist them in securing apprenticeships or interviews in the industry.

Domenico Vaccaro, VASS Managing Director of BENELUX and Greece says: "We are thrilled to be a key partner for HEALTH2INNOVATION, advocating for digital and green healthcare transformation. The use of innovative ICTs is key to the future of education. This project will help foster collaboration across sectors and propel life science, medicine and engineering students into the digital health market, thanks to the learning hub and mobile app we are working on."

About VASS

VASS is a leading digital solutions company present in 26 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, with more than 4,700 professionals.

VASS helps large companies in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects, from strategy to operations.

The company is fully committed to society. In 2019 the VASS Foundation was created to promote research, foster tech talent, and enable the transition to a digital society. VASS allocates 2% of its profits and 1% of the entire team's time to community initiatives.

All of VASS' growth comes from its talented people, passion for innovation, and a constant search for improvement, always the VASS way, with the overall principle being "Complex made simple".?

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vass-co-launches-health2innovation-to-accelerate-innovation-and-sustainability-in-the-eu-health-market-302022759.html