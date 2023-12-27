Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET0) ("Prospector" or the "Company"), a member of Discovery Group, is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects, is pleased announce that it has now completed the final property payments for 100% ownership of the Virgin Arm and Deep Cove claim blocks of the Toogood Gold Project in Newfoundland.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has amended the terms of Toogood Option Agreement (the "Toogood Agreement") with Storm Exploration Inc. ("STRM") as previously announced on September 25, 2023 (see news release here ).

Under the terms of the amended Toogood Agreement, STRM may exercise the Second Option by paying Prospector $12,000,000, in any combination of cash and STRM Shares, as determined by STRM in its sole discretion, subject to the following conditions:

on the exercise of the Second Option, Prospector shall not own or control more than 9.9% of the then issued shares of STRM;

on the exercise of the Second Option, no more than 25,000,000 STRM Shares shall have been issued to Prospector under the Property Option Agreement, as amended.

