DJ Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (XCOG LN) Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Dec-2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Green Bond 1-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 19.9575 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 216299 CODE: XCOG LN ISIN: LU1981860585 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860585 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOG LN Sequence No.: 294185 EQS News ID: 1804407 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 27, 2023 06:46 ET (11:46 GMT)