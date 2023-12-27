

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, given the year-end trading and New Year holidays, trading might remain relatively subdued. There are not many economic announcements today. Investors might be influenced by geopolitical signals.



Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading mostly up.



As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 30.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 3.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 6.25 points.



The U.S. major averages closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The Dow rose 159.36 points or 0.4 percent to 37,545.33, the Nasdaq advanced 81.60 points or 0.5 percent to 15,074.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 20.12 points or 0.4 percent to 4,774.75.



On the economic front, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is minus 6, while it was minus 5 in the prior month.



The Survey of Business Uncertainty for December will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the sales growth was up 4.14 percent.



The five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks finished positive on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 0.54 percent to finish trading at 2,914.61. The Shenzhen Component Index also added 0.38 percent to close at 9,191.74.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 384 points or 1.15 percent to end trading at 33,681.24.



The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 284 points or 1.74 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 16,624.84.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,561.20, gaining 60 points or 0.79 percent. European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 16.97 points or 0.33 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 16.95 points or 0.21 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 51.89 points or 0.26 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 26.93 points or 0.24 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.27 percent.



