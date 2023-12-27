Abdul Latif Jameel continues its commitment to nurturing sporting talent with launch of "Jameel Motorsport"

Aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030, Jameel Motorsport strives to play a pivotal role in strengthening the Kingdom's global prominence in motorsport with an emphasis on fostering innovation, empowerment, and leadership.

The introduction of "Jameel Motorsport" is geared towards supporting burgeoning sports sectors both domestically and internationally, encompassing ten strategic focus areas.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continuous commitment to broaden its business horizons and bolster its contribution to Vision 2030 Abdul Latif Jameel unveiled a significant milestone, introducing "Jameel Motorsport". The establishment of Jameel Motorsport marks a strategic leap in the company's 26-year journey dedicated to fostering the growth of motorsports. This initiative underscores Abdul Latif Jameel's enduring dedication to the development and expansion of its role in the dynamic motorsports' landscape.

Jameel Motorsport will merge Abdul Latif Jameel's diverse experiences and initiatives in the field under one unified entity. This includes a sustained involvement in sporting events like the Saudi Toyota Championship and Rally Jameel, as well as a longstanding commitment to nurturing emerging talents-a journey that commenced with the sponsorship of Captain Abdullah Bakhashab in 1997.

By establishing Jameel Motorsport, Abdul Latif Jameel reaffirms its dedication to advancing social and economic development through sports. The company is committed to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of motorsport both within the Kingdom and on a global scale. This commitment extends to providing support for high-profile sporting events and actively engaging in the discovery and cultivation of promising young talents.

A recent testament to this commitment is the launch of the GR Saudi Driving School in collaboration with the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF). This initiative led to the formation of the "GR Saudi" team, which showcased remarkable achievements in the current season of the Saudi Toyota Championship. Now integrated into Jameel Motorsport's initiatives, this development underscores the company's ongoing efforts to foster talent and contribute significantly to the motorsport landscape.

In the upcoming months, the Rally Jameel, organized under the Jameel Motorsport umbrella, is set to hold its third edition with a groundbreaking inclusion-welcoming women participants from all over the world. The event has garnered a record number of applications, showcasing the remarkable enthusiasm and determination of women from across the globe to partake in this rally. This milestone also underscores the Kingdom's steadfast commitment to fostering and encouraging women's active participation in the sports arena.

On this occasion, Hassan Jameel , Deputy President and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel said, "We take immense pride in our role within the collective and unwavering endeavors of diverse public and private entities in the Kingdom, resulting in noteworthy accomplishments in the realm of sports. Having actively participated in 26 competitions spanning six different motorsport disciplines, the launch of Jameel Motorsport marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey. Building upon our rich experiences, our aim is to consolidate and elevate the cumulative efforts of the past. The achievements we celebrate today are largely attributable to the genuine support extended by various stakeholders. I particularly acknowledge our fruitful collaboration with the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation, under the leadership of His Excellency His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al Faisal, Chairman of the Federation's Board of Directors. This partnership has been instrumental in our accomplishments and exemplifies the strength of collaboration in advancing the motorsport landscape."

The realm of motorsport events offers extraordinary prospects for both young men and women. With the introduction of Jameel Motorsport, Abdul Latif Jameel is directing its endeavors towards cultivating the field and nurturing talent. This involves collaborative efforts with existing partners and the establishment of new partnerships, all geared towards shaping the future of motorsport not only in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but also on a global scale.

Currently, Saudi Arabia enjoys a leading position on the motorsport events calendar, benefiting from huge investments in sports, infrastructure, events and tourism. It has succeeded in attracting large numbers of fans of motor sports and racing, as well as boat sports and gaming, which is evident from the level of participants and applicants in the events held over the past few years. In light of this success, the launch of Jameel Motorsport comes as a prominent platform to enhance Saudi energies and talents in these fields. It aims to direct and enhance Abdul Latif Jameel's efforts in developing the capabilities and skills of Saudi talent to enable future generations to achieve their latent abilities and hold the highest positions in national and international forums in line with Vision 2030.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308017/Jameel_Motorsport.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abdul-latif-jameel-continues-its-commitment-to-nurturing-sporting-talent-with-launch-of-jameel-motorsport-302022737.html