Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Establishes Critical Mineral & Lithium Inventory Financing Division

Established to finance inventories for strategic and critical minerals found in ores and recycled feedstocks for further refining

Division is initially focused on financing lithium ores and recycled lithium-ion battery material (aka, "black mass") to be refined to battery-grade products

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) ("Royalty Management" or the "Company") an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments, announced today that it has established a division of the Company that focuses on investment and development of the domestic energy storage and energy efficiency markets, with an initial focus on investing in the raw material supply chain of critical minerals by financing the creation of feedstock inventories from sources around the globe, to be later used in the refining of these strategic materials into high-grade materials for the creation of products focused on energy storage and efficiency, such as batteries and high-efficiency, permanent magnets.

Thomas Sauve, CEO of Royalty Management, stated, "The global demand for certain key elements and materials, such as lithium, rare earth elements and other critical minerals, is on pace to be one of the fastest growing markets worldwide over the next decade. The need for inventory financing for these materials has never been greater, and with the establishment of this key division of the Company, we are positioning ourselves to be able to participate in this growth by being able to finance the ability for companies to better-access feedstocks of these materials for their own needs. Furthermore, as this division of Royalty Management Holding Corporation expands, we also intend to look at opportunities to finance the operations of critical and strategic mineral extraction companies thereby directly participating and benefiting from these resources through a combination of revenue and royalty income."

Mr. Sauve continued, "This new division will allow us to generate returns for our shareholders while being a value-added partner to industry participants for the growing need for sourcing and financing energy storage and energy efficiency markets. Just as an example of this opportunity for our Company, growth for lithium-ion batteries and rare earth magnets has led to significant announced investments in manufacturing capacity, leaving a gap in the raw material financing arena which we are confident we can help fill."

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecasted significant growth in the critical mineral industry through 2050. Under the IEA's Announced Pledges Scenario, demand for critical minerals will more than doubling by 2030, and under the IEA's Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, demand will grow three and a half times to 2030, topping 30 million tons of annual critical mineral demand.

RMCO anticipates initiating several investments within this newly formed division throughout 2024.

Royalty Management is currently evaluating projects to provide inventory financing for lithium spodumene ore, rare earth element ores and black mass globally with a near term focus on US, Canada, Europe and Africa.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

