

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Visiox Pharmaceuticals, on Wednesday announced that it would be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market via a business combination with a special purpose vehicle PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (PWUP).



The combined company will be named Visiox Holdings, Inc. with its common stock and warrants listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols VSXP and VSXPW, respectively.



This business combination is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.



The pharmaceutical company will continue to be led by current chief executive, Ryan Bleeks upon the closing of the transaction.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken