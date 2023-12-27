Gerling Law Firm Pioneers Initiative to Combat Drunk Driving With Holiday Rideshare Reimbursement Program

OWENSBORO, KY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / In a decisive move to address the alarming statistics surrounding drunk driving, Gerling Law, a leading personal injury law firm with offices in Evansville, IN, and Owensboro, KY, proudly introduces its Holiday Rideshare Reimbursement Program. This initiative aims to combat the prevalence of drunk driving by providing sober rides through popular rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft.

According to recent statistics from the National Safety Council (NSC), 40% of traffic fatalities on New Year's Day in 2021 involved an alcohol-impaired driver. The NSC is estimating that there will be 375 traffic fatalities this year. In response to these alarming figures, Gerling Law's Holiday Rideshare Reimbursement Program encourages responsible choices to enhance community safety during festive seasons.

Under this program, individuals in Evansville, IN, and Owensboro, KY, are eligible for reimbursement of up to $30, including tip, for rides beginning or ending in these respective cities. The program seeks to underscore the importance of responsible decision-making and aligns with Gerling Law's commitment to the well-being of the local community. Submissions are limited to 25 per holiday.

To participate, individuals must meet the following criteria:

Be of legal drinking age at the time of the ride.

Submit a photo ID, a screenshot of the rideshare receipt, and their mailing address to Gerling Law's Evansville office.

Submit the ride for reimbursement within seven days of the holiday.

Gerling Law is renowned for its commitment to community well-being, and the Holiday Rideshare Reimbursement Program is the latest manifestation of this dedication. The firm acknowledges the urgency of addressing drunk driving and strives to make a positive impact by offering an incentive for responsible choices.

To participate in the program, eligible individuals can take a screenshot of their ride receipt, take a picture of their ID, and email them to social@gerlinglaw.com. The submission process requires the individual's name and mailing address to be included in the email.

This Holiday Rideshare Reimbursement Program is a testament to Gerling Law's ongoing commitment to community safety. By promoting responsible decision-making, the firm aims to contribute to a safer, happier holiday season for residents of Evansville, IN, and Owensboro, KY.

For more information about Gerling Law and its community initiatives, please visit https://www.gerlinglaw.com/sober-rides/.

About Gerling Law Injury Attorneys:

Founded 60 years ago, Gerling Law is a premier law firm serving personal injury victims in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. With over $500 million recovered for clients in the tri-state area, Gerling Law uses a people-first approach. By fiercely advocating for clients and giving back to the community, the firm passionately helps improve the lives of individuals and families. Gerling Law's attorneys have received recognition from Best Lawyers and even an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell for professional excellence. This dedication can be seen in every case that Gerling Law takes on.

