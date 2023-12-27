Italian Food and Beverage Corp: Dino Luzzi Energy Drink and King Esport Set to Ignite the Gaming Scene at XMAS COMICS ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP ENERGIZING DINO LUZZI'S INFLUENCE

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2023 / Italian Food Beverage Corp. (OTC PINK:IFBC) in its ongoing collaboration with King Esport, has already gained 32.7 million views. The collaboration continued at the gaming event XMAS COMICS, which took place Dec. 17 generating over 35,000 visitors.

The growth of esports, with viewership numbers surpassing those of many traditional sports events, has turned it into a billion-dollar industry, attracting major sponsorships, endorsements and media coverage.

As the esports industry grows, the integration of specialized energy drinks designed for gamers can strengthen one's performance, endurance and focus in competitive gaming.

The blending of technology, sports, health and wellness has ushered in a new era, making energy drinks an essential for esports athletes. With gaming evolving into a professional sport, there is a surge in demand for beverages that enhance cognitive functions and support sustained peak performance.

The future of esports holds even greater promise, with virtual and augmented reality transforming the physical experience for gamers. As esports establishes itself as a global phenomenon through reshaping entertainment and athletics, it calls for a level of mental sharpness and endurance to that found in traditional sports.

Dino Luzzi CEO stated, "The ESports world is the perfect relationship for us. It's the perfect demographic that will enable us to build our brand and increase shareholder value."

Another great video of Dino Luzzi Energy Drink & King Esport from last event:

https://youtube.com/shorts/A7sLDoDkQck?si=II6TCHe75gQ4fEPP

