

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - In the wake of a suspected explosion outside the Israeli Embassy in Indian capital New Delhi, Israel issued a travel alert to its citizens suspecting that it was 'a possible terror attack.'



In a travel advisory issued by the Israeli National Security Council, its citizens in India have been warned not to go to crowded places such as malls and markets, and places identified as serving Westerners/Jews and Israelis.



They have also been urged to be on heightened alert in public places, including restaurants, hotels and pubs.



Israeli citizens have been advised not to openly display their national symbols, avoid attending unsecured large-scale events, and publicising itineraries on social media as well as photographs and details of visits in real-time.



Israeli embassy spokesperson Guy Nir said there was a blast near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave at around 5:48 pm Tuesday. 'Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation,' it added.



The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that no one was injured in the explosion. 'The incident is under investigation by the local authorities in full cooperation with the Israeli security forces.'



Meanwhile, Delhi police have reportedly identified two suspects after examining CCTV footage. Their involvement has not been confirmed.



The Indian government had voiced strong support to Israel in its ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.



