

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A veteran Dutch diplomat and outgoing minister who previously held top UN positions has been appointed the United Nations' Humanitarian Coordinator for Gaza.



The Netherlands' First Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag was named to the key post by UN Secretary-General António Guterres.



He said Kaag will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify aid consignments to the war-torn Palestinian enclave, in line with a recent Security Council resolution.



She will also establish a mechanism to accelerate humanitarian relief shipments through States that are not party to the conflict.



She is expected to take up the assignment on January 8.



Kaag has a wealth of experience in political, humanitarian and development affairs, as well as in diplomacy.



Most recently, she served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and first woman Finance Minister in the Dutch government since January 2022. Prior to this, she was Minister for Trade and Development Cooperation from October 2017 to May 2021, and Minister for Foreign Affairs until that September.



Her other achievements include being elected leader of the social liberal party D66 in September 2020, which she led to victory in elections held the following March.



Kaag has held a wide range of senior positions in the UN system.



Kaag's appointment follows a UN Security Council resolution, which demands immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip.



The resolution, which was passed with U.S support on Friday, requested the Secretary-General to appoint a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator and called for the 'expeditious' establishment of the UN mechanism to ramp up aid distribution.



