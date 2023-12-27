Tongwei has revealed a new upstream investment plan in Inner Mongolia, while China Huadian has completed its latest 2023 central procurement round, securing 8.95 GW of PV panel products from JA Solar, Astronergy, Das Solar, Trina Solar, and Longi. Tongwei has announced a new investment plan in Erdos, Inner Mongolia, to expand its upstream capacity. The CNY 28 billion ($3.9 billion) includes two phases. The first phase targets an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tons of silicon metal and 200,000 metric tons of solar-grade polysilicon, with an investment of approximately CNY 13 billion to CNY14 ...

