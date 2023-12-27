The number of PV installations around the world grew by an annual average of 28% between 2019 and 2023, including a 56% jump from 2022 to 2023, according to Wood Mackenzie. Growth is not expected from 2024 to 2028, however.From pv magazine Spain Although total global solar capacity will continue to increase rapidly over the next decade, the pace of installation growth will begin to slow in 2024, compared to rates seen in recent years. According to the head of Wood Mackenzie's global solar division, if the forecasts for 2023 are met, the average annual growth of PV installations from 2019 to this ...

