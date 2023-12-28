Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Property System Platform (PS) on December 29, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PS/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 9:00 UTC on the slated date.





Property System Platform (PS) is a blockchain-based real estate transaction STO platform that merges traditional real estate investment with STO and token utility, enabling efficient asset selection and investment for individuals at any income level.

Introducing Property System Platform: Democratizing Real Estate Investment through Blockchain Technology

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Property System Platform (PS), a groundbreaking shift in the real estate investment sector, leveraging the power of blockchain technology. This innovative platform is designed to revolutionize the way individuals and entities invest in real estate, addressing long-standing challenges in the industry such as high entry barriers, limited liquidity, and the exclusivity of investment opportunities. By tokenizing real estate assets, the PS Platform allows for fractional ownership and offers a new level of accessibility and flexibility to investors of varying financial backgrounds.

At the heart of the PS Platform is the STO (Security Token Offering) platform, which uses blockchain to create security tokens tied to real property assets. These tokens symbolize an ownership or stake in real estate, enabling investors to buy and sell portions of property assets in a way that was not feasible in traditional real estate markets. This approach significantly lowers the minimum investment threshold, allowing small-scale investors to participate in real estate investment opportunities that were previously reserved for large-scale investors or institutional players.

The PS Platform not only democratizes access to real estate investments but also adds a layer of security and stability uncommon in the volatile cryptocurrency market. Each token is backed by tangible real estate assets, providing primary protection against market fluctuations. This tangible asset backing diverges from the speculative nature of most cryptocurrencies and introduces an investment option within the digital asset space.

Further expanding its horizon, the PS Platform envisions integrating real estate investments with industries such as travel, leisure, and shopping. This integration aims to create a synergistic ecosystem where real estate assets are not only investment vehicles but also contribute to a broader economic and social experience.

About PS Token

The PS token, integral to the Property System Platform, is a unique cryptocurrency that functions as the primary medium of exchange within the platform's ecosystem. Designed to facilitate transactions and investments in real estate assets, the PS Coin enables users to purchase security tokens directly linked to real property assets, thereby democratizing access to the real estate market. This approach not only simplifies the investment process but also ensures liquidity and accessibility for a broad range of investors. By leveraging blockchain technology, the PS Coin offers a secure, transparent, and efficient mechanism for real estate transactions, embodying a novel blend of traditional asset stability with modern technological innovation.

Based on KLAY, PS has a total supply of 10 million (i.e. 10,000,000). The distribution of PS tokens is allocated as follows: 80% for acquiring real estate properties, 3% for the team, 5% for platform development, 7% for legal and operating expenses, 3% for marketing and placement, and 12% for the ecosystem. The KLAY-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on December 29, 2023. Investors who are interested in PS can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

