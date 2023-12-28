

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mirroring the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Thursday, as optimism over the outlook for interest rates into the New Year generated renewed buying interest. However, traders seemed cautious in buying stocks following the recent strength in the markets and also appeared hesitant to cash in on the recent gains. Asian Markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday.



There is expectation the US Fed will cut interest rates in March 2024. Several other central banks are also widely expected to ease their policy tightening to spur growth.



The Australian stock market is notably higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving to a tad below the 7,600 level to 21-month highs, with gains across most sectors led by mining and technology stocks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 37.20 points or 0.49 percent to 7,598.40, after touching a high of 7,601.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 37.60 points or 0.48 percent to 7,834.30. Australian stocks ended significantly higher on Wednesday.



Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are adding almost 2 percent each.



Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos, Woodside Energy and Origin Energy are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each, while Beach energy is edging down 0.5 percent.



In the tech space, WiseTech Global is edging down 0.4 percent, while Appen is surging almost 5 percent, Afterpay owner Block is gaining more than 1 percent and Xero is edging up 0.4 percent. Zip is flat.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are gaining almost 1 percent each, while ANZ Banking is edging up 0.5 percent.



Among gold miners, Resolute Mining is advancing more than 3 percent, Northern Star Resources is adding more than 1 percent and Gold Road Resources is edging up 0.3 percent, while Evolution Mining and Newmont are gaining 1.5 percent each.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.685 on Thursday.



Snapping the four-session winning streak, the Japanese stock market is notably lower on Thursday, despite the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight. The Nikkei 225 is falling to a tad above the 33,500 level, with losses across most sectors led by technology stocks as some traders booked profits after the recent winning streak.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 33,503.94, down 177.30 points or 0.53 percent, after hitting a low of 33,411.24 earlier. Japanese stocks closed significantly higher on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is edging down 0.1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.5 percent and Honda is edging down 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 2 percent, Tokyo Electron is down almost 1 percent and Screen Holdings is edging down 0.2 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are edging down 0.1 to 0.3 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is edging up 0.5 percent.



Among the major exporters, Canon is losing almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down more than 1 percent, while Panasonic is gaining almost 1 percent. Sony is flat.



Among other major losers, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Trend Micro are losing almost 4 percent each, while Nippon Yusen K.K.is declining more than 3 percent and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is down almost 3 percent.



Conversely, DIC is surging more than 6 percent.



In economic news, the value of retail sales in Japan was up 5.3 percent in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry or METI said on Thursday - coming in at 13.819 trillion yen. That was up from the 4.1 percent increase in October. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent after slipping 1.7 percent in the previous month.



The METI also said industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in November. That beat expectations for a decline of 1.6 percent following the 1.3 percent increase in October. On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 1.4 percent after rising 1.1 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI states its assessment of industrial production as that it fluctuates indecisively. According to the METI's forecast, industrial production is expected to jump 6.0 percent on month in December but then sink 7.2 percent in January.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 141 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea are higher by between 1.0 and 1.6 percent each, while New Zealand, China, Malaysia and Indonesia are higher by between 0.2 and 0.8 percent each. Taiwan is relatively flat.



On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction throughout the trading session on Wednesday, with the major averages spending the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow reached a new record closing high, and the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the day at their best closing levels in almost two years.



The major averages eventually finished the day modestly higher. While the Dow rose 111.19 points or 0.3 percent to 37,656.52, the Nasdaq edged up 24.60 points or 0.2 percent to 15,099.18 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.83 points or 0.1 percent to 4,781.58.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Crude oil prices fell Wednesday on reports that shipping companies have resumed travel via the Suez Canal and Red Sea again after a geopolitical pause. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February sank $1.46 or 1.9 percent at $74.11 a barrel.



