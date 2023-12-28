

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to an 8-year low of 0.8396 against the Swiss franc and a 2-week low of 141.18 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8425 and 141.45, respectively.



The greenback slid to a 5-month low of 1.1123 against the euro and nearly a 5-month low of 1.2815 against the pound, from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.1108 and 1.2800, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to 5-1/2-month lows of 0.6872 and 0.6370 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6853 and 0.6348, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.3193 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3206.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.82 against the franc, 140.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.65 against the kiwi and 1.30 against the loonie.



