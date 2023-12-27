Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2023) - Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp. (CSE: SENS) (CSE: BHCC) (formerly Sensor Technologies Corp.) (the "Company" or "Blue Horizon") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of November 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, June 8, 2023, January 19, 2023, June 6, 2022 and December 7, 2021 the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has given its final approval to the Company's Change of Business ("COB") from a technology company to an investment company, which was approved by the Company's shareholders on June 7, 2023.

The Company's common shares will commence trading on the CSE on Thursday, December 28, 2023 under the new name "Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp." and new ticker symbol of "BHCC".

There are 429,255,325 common shares issued and outstanding and 12,766,667 common share purchase warrants. Additional information about the Company can be found in the Company's filing statement dated December 13, 2023, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Acquisition of Securities

As announced on January 19,2023, the Company entered into securities purchase agreements (the "Purchase Agreements") with each of Robotic StemCell BioTech Ltd. ("Robotic"), Blockchain Assets Management Group Limited ("BAM") and 14125339 Canada Inc. ("1412").

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreements, the Company issued an aggregate of 169,286,894 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") on December 12, 2023. The Consideration Shares were issued as follows:

27,644,444 Consideration Shares in exchange for 27,644,444 common shares in the capital of Robotic (which represents approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of Robotic); 99,554,560 Consideration Shares in exchange for 11,111 common shares in the capital of BAM (which represents approximately 10% of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of BAM); and 42,087,890 Consideration Shares in exchange for 19,875,156 common shares in the capital of 1412 (which represents approximately 20% of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of 1412).

About Robotic

Robotic entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with iStemCells Regenerative Biotech Corp, whereby Robotic has the exclusive right to manufacture and distribute fully automatic artificial intelligence stemCell culturing robots (the "Cell Robot").

In recent years, the regenerative medicine market has continued to expand. According to British TechNavio statistics, the compound annual growth rate of the regenerative medicine market in 2020-2024 will reach 20%. The FDA has spotted this trend and declared that 10-20 cell therapy products will be launched every year after 2025.

The business model of Robotic will be to:

Promote medical tourism for its stem sell therapy in hospitals in Japan

Distributing and licensing the Cell Robot for medical and research use

Distributing stem cell consumer-based products in the medical, cosmetic and veterinary industries.

Robotic has acquired two (2) medical clinics in Asia with a view to establish medical tourism in the Asian market with the view of expending into Europe and North America. The clinics are Guangzhou Solan, established in 2018, and Shenzhen Solan, established in 2021

About BAM

BAM is comprised of two business units: Filecoin mining and blockchain technology development.

Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called "Filecoin"), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. As with Bitcoin, Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a valuable service to clients (unlike Bitcoin mining, whose usefulness is limited to maintaining blockchain consensus). This creates a powerful incentive for miners to amass as much storage as they can and rent it out to clients. The protocol weaves these collected resources into a self-healing storage network. The network achieves robustness by replicating and dispersing content while automatically detecting and repairing replica failures. Clients can select replication parameters to protect against different threat models. The protocol's cloud storage network also provides security, as content is encrypted end-to-end at the client, while storage providers do not have access to decryption keys. Filecoin works as an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which can provide storage infrastructure for any data. It is beneficial for decentralizing data, building and running distributed applications, and implementing smart contracts.

BAM is operating a Filecoin mining site with over 5,000 servers. The total mining power is over 205P, with daily mined Filecoin over 3,200 pieces.

BAM also provides cloud storage services for global clients based on the latest IPFS and traditional cloud storage technology to achieve commercial value. In addition, personalized customization services, including private storage, can be carried out.

Leading by PFS storage computing power, BAM creates computing power cluster network services for major public chains. Based on IPFS official technology, BAM has united mining communities to develop the largest IPFS miner cluster network. As such, BAM provides external sales and leasing services. In addition, BAM provides I FS technical support, product building, promotion, marketing, and other comprehensive benefits.

About 1412

1412 is in the process of developing the next blockchain technology to solve the limitation of the current issues.

The fundamental of many problems comes from the limitation of block size. Using a blockchain for record information is not usually the best idea since a block, the structural unit of a blockchain, is limited to 1Mb (1 megabyte for a Bitcoin Block). Thus, sending a file larger than 1 megabyte to the blockchain is impossible.

Today BAM, with the implementation of a new Data Implosion Algorithm, big data volumes, in multiples of 40Gbyte storage blocks are now possible for data archiving, virtual storage and document transmission, "inside" the 1Mb blockchain data envelope. The Imploder Algorithm implodes any type of extensive internet data or binary files into token size depositories, which are less than 1 kilobyte in size.

Immediate applications using this technology include:

Non-streaming storage and sending of video files over blockchain for video NFT.

Transmission to IOT BlockChain devices and readers e.g. smartwatch blockchain reader.

Tokenisation of value added digital assets and smart contracts.

Examples for the use of the Implorer Algorithm IP messaging protocol include:

The ability for commodity trading and auditable e-commerce track and trace documents for banking settlement and tax jurisdictions.

The provision of cyber security "Golden and Silver Keys" for distributors and users, to unlock sealed documents and files 'inside' the imploded nested folders inside the blockchain packet.

In addition, 1412 is currently developing the following products:

Blockchain Crypto Wallet - Users of the wallet can request another party for a specific amount of bitcoin or other crypto assets. The system generates a unique address (like an internet phone number) that can be sent to a third party or converted into a QR Barcode for fast optical reading.

Secure E-Wallet - A blockchain wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet that is used to manage cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. It helps to exchange funds efficiently, and the transactions are more secure as they are cryptographically signed, ensuring digital privacy.

Supply Chain Management - The Blockchain Imploder ensures the high-speed movement of goods internationally, the quality of food safety and food recall, data, and article logistics track and trace protocols become possible using the Imploder IP Protocol operating at SKU level. Data visibility and transport transparency tools offered at a global level.

Private Placement

The Company is also pleased to announce that, on December 12, 2023, it has issued an aggregate of 2,166,667 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $650,000. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant at any time until 5:00 p.m. on December 12, 2024.

Resignation

The Company also announces that Mr. Jay Vieira has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons. The Company will initiate a search for a replacement director. The Company would like to thank Mr. Vieira for his many contributions to the Company's success and wish him success in his future endeavors.

About Blue Horizon

Blue Horizon is an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies or both, using management's extensive experience in deal sourcing and capital combination to maximize returns for its shareholders. Blue Horizon will invest its funds with the aim of generating returns from capital appreciation and investment income. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in securities of private and publicly listed entities across a wide range of sectors and industry areas, including but not limited to the technology, software development and biotechnology industries.

Corporation contact:

Philip Wong

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@precious-investment-group.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

