Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 28

28 December 2023

Vesuvius plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:

Date of purchase: 27/12/2023 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 17,571 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 487.60p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 480.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share): 483.68p

The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,563,482 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,563,482. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 650,415 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,973,697.73.

For further information, please contact: Enquiries: Vesuvius plc Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7387 545 271

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Aggregate information:

Trading Venue Weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregate volume London Stock Exchange (LSE) 484.16p 11,148 Chi-X (CHIX) 482.48p 2,887 BATE (BATE) 483.37p 2,198 Aquis (AQXE) 482.95p 856 Turquoise (TRQX) 482.37p 482

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Vesuvius plc ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX Time zone: UKT Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction

reference number Trading venue 664 484.40 09:10:34 00383604541TRLO0.1.1 XLON 158 484.40 09:10:34 00383604542TRLO0.1.1 XLON 298 484.40 09:11:05 00383604581TRLO0.1.1 XLON 193 484.20 09:12:04 00383604660TRLO0.1.1 XLON 87 484.20 09:12:04 00383604661TRLO0.1.1 XLON 100 484.00 09:19:04 00383605062TRLO0.1.1 XLON 280 484.20 09:27:13 00383605755TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 88 485.00 10:12:12 00383609193TRLO0.1.1 XLON 169 485.20 10:19:04 00383609745TRLO0.1.1 XLON 167 487.60 10:57:06 00383613101TRLO0.1.1 XLON 586 487.60 10:57:06 00383613102TRLO0.1.1 XLON 35 487.20 10:57:51 00383613143TRLO0.1.1 XLON 250 487.40 10:57:51 00383613144TRLO0.1.1 XLON 65 487.60 10:57:51 00383613145TRLO0.1.1 XLON 167 487.20 10:58:34 00383613181TRLO0.1.1 XLON 266 487.40 10:58:34 00383613182TRLO0.1.1 XLON 409 487.40 10:58:34 00383613183TRLO0.1.1 XLON 188 487.20 11:03:53 00383613690TRLO0.1.1 XLON 415 487.20 11:03:53 00383613691TRLO0.1.1 XLON 340 487.40 11:03:53 00383613692TRLO0.1.1 XLON 3 485.60 11:03:56 00383613697TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 188 487.20 11:04:49 00383613944TRLO0.1.1 XLON 140 487.40 11:04:49 00383613945TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 487.20 11:05:20 00383613977TRLO0.1.1 XLON 466 487.40 11:05:32 00383613984TRLO0.1.1 BATE 268 484.40 11:06:11 00383614002TRLO0.1.1 BATE 56 484.40 11:06:11 00383614003TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 196 487.00 11:06:36 00383614020TRLO0.1.1 XLON 300 487.20 11:06:36 00383614021TRLO0.1.1 XLON 197 487.20 11:32:49 00383615378TRLO0.1.1 XLON 143 484.40 11:33:42 00383615427TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 1 484.40 11:33:42 00383615428TRLO0.1.1 XLON 14 484.40 11:33:42 00383615429TRLO0.1.1 XLON 76 485.60 11:34:01 00383615440TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 137 484.40 11:54:56 00383616463TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 82 484.40 11:54:56 00383616464TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 92 484.40 11:54:56 00383616465TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 22 484.40 11:54:56 00383616466TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 370 484.40 11:54:56 00383616467TRLO0.1.1 XLON 34 484.40 11:54:56 00383616468TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 305 484.40 11:54:56 00383616469TRLO0.1.1 XLON 45 484.40 11:54:56 00383616470TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 9 484.40 11:54:56 00383616471TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 2 484.40 11:54:56 00383616472TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 107 484.20 11:54:57 00383616477TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 43 484.20 11:54:57 00383616478TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 64 484.20 11:54:57 00383616479TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 150 484.00 11:54:57 00383616480TRLO0.1.1 XLON 5 483.60 11:54:57 00383616481TRLO0.1.1 BATE 130 484.00 11:54:57 00383616482TRLO0.1.1 XLON 113 483.60 11:54:58 00383616484TRLO0.1.1 BATE 82 483.60 11:54:58 00383616483TRLO0.1.1 BATE 138 483.60 11:54:58 00383616485TRLO0.1.1 BATE 12 483.60 11:54:58 00383616486TRLO0.1.1 BATE 235 484.00 11:56:58 00383616616TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 28 484.20 12:42:06 00383618871TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 52 484.00 12:47:12 00383619023TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 110 484.00 12:55:29 00383619242TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 407 482.80 13:07:26 00383619690TRLO0.1.1 XLON 153 482.80 13:07:26 00383619691TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 482.80 13:07:28 00383619692TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 174 482.60 13:12:11 00383619938TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 106 482.60 13:12:11 00383619939TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 260 482.20 13:24:59 00383620341TRLO0.1.1 BATE 107 482.20 13:24:59 00383620343TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 48 482.20 13:24:59 00383620342TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 97 482.20 13:24:59 00383620344TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 69 482.20 13:24:59 00383620345TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 150 482.20 13:24:59 00383620346TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 13 482.20 13:24:59 00383620347TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 10 482.20 13:24:59 00383620348TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 307 482.00 13:24:59 00383620349TRLO0.1.1 XLON 103 482.00 13:24:59 00383620351TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 482.00 13:24:59 00383620350TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 481.20 13:24:59 00383620352TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 335 481.20 14:00:17 00383622576TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 41 481.20 14:00:17 00383622577TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 20 481.20 14:00:17 00383622578TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 36 481.20 14:00:17 00383622579TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 209 481.20 14:00:17 00383622580TRLO0.1.1 XLON 351 481.20 14:00:17 00383622581TRLO0.1.1 XLON 149 480.80 14:01:47 00383622651TRLO0.1.1 XLON 397 480.80 14:01:47 00383622652TRLO0.1.1 XLON 14 480.80 14:01:47 00383622653TRLO0.1.1 XLON 130 481.60 14:35:50 00383629129TRLO0.1.1 XLON 82 481.60 14:48:58 00383635713TRLO0.1.1 XLON 1 481.60 14:51:08 00383636845TRLO0.1.1 XLON 107 480.60 14:56:56 00383639826TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 64 480.60 14:56:56 00383639827TRLO0.1.1 BATE 100 480.60 14:56:56 00383639828TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 180 480.60 14:56:56 00383639829TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 126 480.60 14:56:56 00383639830TRLO0.1.1 BATE 78 480.60 14:56:56 00383639831TRLO0.1.1 BATE 226 480.60 14:56:56 00383639833TRLO0.1.1 XLON 614 480.60 14:56:56 00383639832TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 480.60 14:56:56 00383639834TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 34 480.60 14:56:56 00383639835TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 98 481.20 15:21:47 00383650362TRLO0.1.1 XLON 264 481.60 15:42:10 00383656101TRLO0.1.1 BATE 10 481.60 15:46:37 00383657513TRLO0.1.1 BATE 22 481.60 15:47:05 00383657642TRLO0.1.1 BATE 22 481.60 15:47:05 00383657643TRLO0.1.1 BATE 120 481.60 15:47:08 00383657654TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 268 481.00 15:49:15 00383658336TRLO0.1.1 BATE 280 481.00 15:49:15 00383658338TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 33 481.00 15:49:15 00383658337TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 48 481.00 15:49:15 00383658339TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 26 481.00 15:49:15 00383658340TRLO0.1.1 AQXE 124 480.80 15:49:15 00383658342TRLO0.1.1 XLON 56 481.00 15:49:15 00383658341TRLO0.1.1 TRQX 300 480.80 15:49:15 00383658343TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 480.80 15:49:15 00383658345TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 480.80 15:49:15 00383658344TRLO0.1.1 XLON 150 480.80 15:49:15 00383658346TRLO0.1.1 XLON 246 480.80 15:49:15 00383658347TRLO0.1.1 XLON 61 481.60 16:13:13 00383666385TRLO0.1.1 CHIX 186 481.60 16:13:13 00383666386TRLO0.1.1 CHIX

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02