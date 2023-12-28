Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 28
28 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
27/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
17,571
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
487.60p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
480.60p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
483.68p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,563,482 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,563,482. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 650,415 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,973,697.73.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
484.16p
11,148
Chi-X (CHIX)
482.48p
2,887
BATE (BATE)
483.37p
2,198
Aquis (AQXE)
482.95p
856
Turquoise (TRQX)
482.37p
482
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
664
484.40
09:10:34
00383604541TRLO0.1.1
XLON
158
484.40
09:10:34
00383604542TRLO0.1.1
XLON
298
484.40
09:11:05
00383604581TRLO0.1.1
XLON
193
484.20
09:12:04
00383604660TRLO0.1.1
XLON
87
484.20
09:12:04
00383604661TRLO0.1.1
XLON
100
484.00
09:19:04
00383605062TRLO0.1.1
XLON
280
484.20
09:27:13
00383605755TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
88
485.00
10:12:12
00383609193TRLO0.1.1
XLON
169
485.20
10:19:04
00383609745TRLO0.1.1
XLON
167
487.60
10:57:06
00383613101TRLO0.1.1
XLON
586
487.60
10:57:06
00383613102TRLO0.1.1
XLON
35
487.20
10:57:51
00383613143TRLO0.1.1
XLON
250
487.40
10:57:51
00383613144TRLO0.1.1
XLON
65
487.60
10:57:51
00383613145TRLO0.1.1
XLON
167
487.20
10:58:34
00383613181TRLO0.1.1
XLON
266
487.40
10:58:34
00383613182TRLO0.1.1
XLON
409
487.40
10:58:34
00383613183TRLO0.1.1
XLON
188
487.20
11:03:53
00383613690TRLO0.1.1
XLON
415
487.20
11:03:53
00383613691TRLO0.1.1
XLON
340
487.40
11:03:53
00383613692TRLO0.1.1
XLON
3
485.60
11:03:56
00383613697TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
188
487.20
11:04:49
00383613944TRLO0.1.1
XLON
140
487.40
11:04:49
00383613945TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
487.20
11:05:20
00383613977TRLO0.1.1
XLON
466
487.40
11:05:32
00383613984TRLO0.1.1
BATE
268
484.40
11:06:11
00383614002TRLO0.1.1
BATE
56
484.40
11:06:11
00383614003TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
196
487.00
11:06:36
00383614020TRLO0.1.1
XLON
300
487.20
11:06:36
00383614021TRLO0.1.1
XLON
197
487.20
11:32:49
00383615378TRLO0.1.1
XLON
143
484.40
11:33:42
00383615427TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
1
484.40
11:33:42
00383615428TRLO0.1.1
XLON
14
484.40
11:33:42
00383615429TRLO0.1.1
XLON
76
485.60
11:34:01
00383615440TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
137
484.40
11:54:56
00383616463TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
82
484.40
11:54:56
00383616464TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
92
484.40
11:54:56
00383616465TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
22
484.40
11:54:56
00383616466TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
370
484.40
11:54:56
00383616467TRLO0.1.1
XLON
34
484.40
11:54:56
00383616468TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
305
484.40
11:54:56
00383616469TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
484.40
11:54:56
00383616470TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
9
484.40
11:54:56
00383616471TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
2
484.40
11:54:56
00383616472TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
107
484.20
11:54:57
00383616477TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
43
484.20
11:54:57
00383616478TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
64
484.20
11:54:57
00383616479TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
150
484.00
11:54:57
00383616480TRLO0.1.1
XLON
5
483.60
11:54:57
00383616481TRLO0.1.1
BATE
130
484.00
11:54:57
00383616482TRLO0.1.1
XLON
113
483.60
11:54:58
00383616484TRLO0.1.1
BATE
82
483.60
11:54:58
00383616483TRLO0.1.1
BATE
138
483.60
11:54:58
00383616485TRLO0.1.1
BATE
12
483.60
11:54:58
00383616486TRLO0.1.1
BATE
235
484.00
11:56:58
00383616616TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
28
484.20
12:42:06
00383618871TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
52
484.00
12:47:12
00383619023TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
110
484.00
12:55:29
00383619242TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
407
482.80
13:07:26
00383619690TRLO0.1.1
XLON
153
482.80
13:07:26
00383619691TRLO0.1.1
XLON
56
482.80
13:07:28
00383619692TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
174
482.60
13:12:11
00383619938TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
106
482.60
13:12:11
00383619939TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
260
482.20
13:24:59
00383620341TRLO0.1.1
BATE
107
482.20
13:24:59
00383620343TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
48
482.20
13:24:59
00383620342TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
97
482.20
13:24:59
00383620344TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
69
482.20
13:24:59
00383620345TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
150
482.20
13:24:59
00383620346TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
13
482.20
13:24:59
00383620347TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
10
482.20
13:24:59
00383620348TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
307
482.00
13:24:59
00383620349TRLO0.1.1
XLON
103
482.00
13:24:59
00383620351TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
482.00
13:24:59
00383620350TRLO0.1.1
XLON
56
481.20
13:24:59
00383620352TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
335
481.20
14:00:17
00383622576TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
41
481.20
14:00:17
00383622577TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
20
481.20
14:00:17
00383622578TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
36
481.20
14:00:17
00383622579TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
209
481.20
14:00:17
00383622580TRLO0.1.1
XLON
351
481.20
14:00:17
00383622581TRLO0.1.1
XLON
149
480.80
14:01:47
00383622651TRLO0.1.1
XLON
397
480.80
14:01:47
00383622652TRLO0.1.1
XLON
14
480.80
14:01:47
00383622653TRLO0.1.1
XLON
130
481.60
14:35:50
00383629129TRLO0.1.1
XLON
82
481.60
14:48:58
00383635713TRLO0.1.1
XLON
1
481.60
14:51:08
00383636845TRLO0.1.1
XLON
107
480.60
14:56:56
00383639826TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
64
480.60
14:56:56
00383639827TRLO0.1.1
BATE
100
480.60
14:56:56
00383639828TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
180
480.60
14:56:56
00383639829TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
126
480.60
14:56:56
00383639830TRLO0.1.1
BATE
78
480.60
14:56:56
00383639831TRLO0.1.1
BATE
226
480.60
14:56:56
00383639833TRLO0.1.1
XLON
614
480.60
14:56:56
00383639832TRLO0.1.1
XLON
56
480.60
14:56:56
00383639834TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
34
480.60
14:56:56
00383639835TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
98
481.20
15:21:47
00383650362TRLO0.1.1
XLON
264
481.60
15:42:10
00383656101TRLO0.1.1
BATE
10
481.60
15:46:37
00383657513TRLO0.1.1
BATE
22
481.60
15:47:05
00383657642TRLO0.1.1
BATE
22
481.60
15:47:05
00383657643TRLO0.1.1
BATE
120
481.60
15:47:08
00383657654TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
268
481.00
15:49:15
00383658336TRLO0.1.1
BATE
280
481.00
15:49:15
00383658338TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
33
481.00
15:49:15
00383658337TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
48
481.00
15:49:15
00383658339TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
26
481.00
15:49:15
00383658340TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
124
480.80
15:49:15
00383658342TRLO0.1.1
XLON
56
481.00
15:49:15
00383658341TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
300
480.80
15:49:15
00383658343TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
480.80
15:49:15
00383658345TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
480.80
15:49:15
00383658344TRLO0.1.1
XLON
150
480.80
15:49:15
00383658346TRLO0.1.1
XLON
246
480.80
15:49:15
00383658347TRLO0.1.1
XLON
61
481.60
16:13:13
00383666385TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
186
481.60
16:13:13
00383666386TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
