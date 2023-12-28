Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.12.2023
Auf der Überholspur - Wasserstoffinnovator mit hohem Rebound-Potential
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
27.12.23
14:46 Uhr
58,62 Euro
-0,04
-0,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.12.2023 | 08:10
57 Leser
KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 18 December 2023 and 22 December 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
18-12-2023 91 000 € 5 259 336 € 57.79 € 57.52 € 58.56
19-12-2023 92 000 € 5 268 205 € 57.26 € 56.98 € 57.98
20-12-2023 91 000 € 5 259 290 € 57.79 € 57.16 € 58.06
21-12-2023 91 000 € 5 252 970 € 57.72 € 57.22 € 57.86
22-12-2023 91 000 € 5 274 333 € 57.96 € 57.68 € 58.26

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 8 527 069 on 22 December 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20231228-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/535ce569-a640-41ca-90e0-caeac60c51d1)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
