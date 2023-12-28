Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of PLXYER (PLXY) on December 29, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the PLXY/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.

PLXYER (PLXY), a comprehensive platform for Web3 developers and players, combines traditional and on-chain gaming, offering game creation tools, platform governance, guild management, an NFT marketplace, and P2P services, all aimed at enhancing the gaming experience for creators and players alike.

Introducing PLXYER: Pioneering the Future of Blockchain Gaming

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of PLXYER (PLXY), a trailblazing web3 game distribution platform designed to revolutionize the blockchain gaming landscape. It presents a seamless fusion of traditional and on-chain gaming, providing an all-encompassing suite of features for both web3 developers and gamers. Key offerings include robust game creation tools, a comprehensive governance system, a guild management portal, and a dynamic NFT marketplace, complemented by various peer-to-peer (P2P) services. This integrated approach positions PLXYER as a one-stop destination for the evolving needs of the modern gaming community.

At its core, PLXYER embraces a creator-centric philosophy, focusing on empowering game developers with the necessary tools and resources to successfully launch and manage web3 games. The platform is dedicated to fostering the development of next-generation, on-chain gameplay, thereby creating a rich and diversified ecosystem that benefits players, creators, and token holders alike. Its mission is centered around bridging the gap between game creators and the global gamer community, offering unparalleled experiences and opportunities for engagement and ownership.

One of PLXYER's standout features is its decentralized game marketplace, which aggregates a wide array of blockchain-enabled games from various developers. This marketplace not only allows players to discover and access a diverse range of games but also promotes cross-platform compatibility, ensuring a seamless gaming experience across different devices. Additionally, PLXYER is committed to integrating community governance, giving players a significant voice in the platform's evolution. The incorporation of NFTs further incentivizes player participation and ownership, contributing to a sustainable and thriving gaming ecosystem.

The platform's commitment to innovation extends to its developer-focused offerings as well. PLXYER provides an array of developer toolkits and scalability solutions, simplifying the integration of blockchain technology and enhancing the overall gaming experience. Collaborative partnerships and a focus on overcoming industry-specific challenges further demonstrate PLXYER's dedication to advancing the web3 gaming sector. In essence, PLXYER stands as a visionary platform, reshaping the gaming industry through its unique blend of technology, community, and creativity.

About PLXY Token

The PLXY token is an integral component of the PLXYER ecosystem, functioning as both a governance and utility token. It empowers users with a significant voice in platform governance, enabling them to actively participate in decision-making and contribute to the ecosystem's evolution. As a utility token, PLXY is crucial for transactions within the native marketplace, facilitating the purchase and sale of NFTs, and serving as a standardized currency for entry and platform fees in web3 game tournaments. Additionally, PLXY is used to lobby for new game listings and in NFT peer-to-peer services, ensuring a vibrant and self-sustaining ecosystem. This multifaceted token not only drives value but also enhances the overall user experience, making it a cornerstone of the PLXYER platform's functionality and community engagement.

Based on BEP20, PLXY has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The PLXY token distribution includes 0.50% for Public, 15% for Private, 1.50% for Liquidity Pool, 6% for the Team, 11% for the Foundation, 6% for Development, 33% for Ecosystem Fund, 17% for Marketing, and 10% for Partners. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on December 29, 2023. Investors who are interested in PLXY can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

