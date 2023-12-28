DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27 December 2023 it purchased a total of 31,108 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 23,587 7,521 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.348 GBP1.160 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.316 GBP1.144 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.326368 GBP1.151525

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,980,275 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 843 1.348 XDUB 08:09:33 00068267119TRLO0 1222 1.342 XDUB 08:31:48 00068267480TRLO0 2282 1.342 XDUB 08:31:48 00068267481TRLO0 1480 1.340 XDUB 08:31:48 00068267483TRLO0 2500 1.340 XDUB 08:31:48 00068267482TRLO0 3767 1.316 XDUB 10:59:05 00068269345TRLO0 705 1.320 XDUB 10:59:05 00068269348TRLO0 1490 1.320 XDUB 10:59:05 00068269347TRLO0 1252 1.320 XDUB 10:59:05 00068269346TRLO0 1576 1.316 XDUB 12:49:21 00068270476TRLO0 2245 1.316 XDUB 12:49:22 00068270477TRLO0 547 1.320 XDUB 13:52:34 00068271125TRLO0 826 1.320 XDUB 13:52:34 00068271124TRLO0 1400 1.320 XDUB 13:52:34 00068271123TRLO0 1389 1.320 XDUB 13:52:34 00068271122TRLO0 63 1.324 XDUB 15:48:12 00068273817TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1164 116.00 XLON 08:31:49 00068267484TRLO0 2326 116.00 XLON 08:31:49 00068267485TRLO0 3843 114.40 XLON 10:39:37 00068269073TRLO0 188 114.80 XLON 15:12:19 00068272799TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 294189 EQS News ID: 1804517 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1804517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)