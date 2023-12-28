Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
28 December 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 December 2023 it purchased a total of 31,108 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           23,587     7,521 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.348     GBP1.160 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.316     GBP1.144 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.326368    GBP1.151525

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 654,980,275 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
843       1.348         XDUB      08:09:33      00068267119TRLO0 
1222       1.342         XDUB      08:31:48      00068267480TRLO0 
2282       1.342         XDUB      08:31:48      00068267481TRLO0 
1480       1.340         XDUB      08:31:48      00068267483TRLO0 
2500       1.340         XDUB      08:31:48      00068267482TRLO0 
3767       1.316         XDUB      10:59:05      00068269345TRLO0 
705       1.320         XDUB      10:59:05      00068269348TRLO0 
1490       1.320         XDUB      10:59:05      00068269347TRLO0 
1252       1.320         XDUB      10:59:05      00068269346TRLO0 
1576       1.316         XDUB      12:49:21      00068270476TRLO0 
2245       1.316         XDUB      12:49:22      00068270477TRLO0 
547       1.320         XDUB      13:52:34      00068271125TRLO0 
826       1.320         XDUB      13:52:34      00068271124TRLO0 
1400       1.320         XDUB      13:52:34      00068271123TRLO0 
1389       1.320         XDUB      13:52:34      00068271122TRLO0 
63        1.324         XDUB      15:48:12      00068273817TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1164       116.00        XLON      08:31:49      00068267484TRLO0 
2326       116.00        XLON      08:31:49      00068267485TRLO0 
3843       114.40        XLON      10:39:37      00068269073TRLO0 
188       114.80        XLON      15:12:19      00068272799TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  294189 
EQS News ID:  1804517 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1804517&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

