

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Household consumption in Norway grew for the second successive month in November, though at a slower pace, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.



Household spending rose 1.3 percent month-on-month in November, following a 2.2 percent gain in October, which was the first increase in five months.



The overall growth in November was largely attributed to higher consumption of electricity and heating fuels, with a 2.8 percent increase, followed by other goods by 2.1 percent. Meanwhile, purchases of food, beverages, and tobacco dropped slightly by 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, household consumption declined at a faster pace of 5.4 percent in November versus a 3.4 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken