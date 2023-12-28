MyTelly.co.uk Now Available in the UK

INTRODUCING THE NEW ALL-IN-ONE UK TV GUIDE

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2023 / Popular TV listings website On TV Tonight, widely used in the United States, Canada and Australia, is excited to announce the launch of the newly rebranded 'MyTelly.co.uk' in the United Kingdom.

MyTelly.co.uk is an all-in-one UK TV Guide, helping UK TV fans find out where to watch TV & movies legally. MyTelly.co.uk provides an easy to access one-stop site to search for any title on free TV, subscription TV and on demand.

To make the experience even more worthwhile, registered users can customise their individual channels and streaming services and use easy and intuitive tools to filter for titles offered for free or help finding that elusive 'golden oldie' classic from yesteryear.

MyTelly.co.uk also offers an Alert email service for registered users to be reminded when their favourite series or movie is next on TV.

MyTelly.co.uk's manager, Glen Murphy, believes TV fans in the UK will embrace the new site currently enjoying growing popularity in the United States, Canada and Australia.

"We can't wait to further cater for the TV needs of viewers throughout the UK with MyTelly.co.uk."

"We started On TV Tonight ten years ago with the simple mission of providing an easy dip-in dip-out guide to what's on TV. Little did we know it would quickly enter into the favourites folder of so many TV fans worldwide."

"Now with the growing popularity of on-demand streaming services, particularly in the UK, we think we've now created something really special to cater for the viewing needs of TV fans in the UK."

MyTelly.co.uk currently provides TV listings coverage for the most popular free and subscription TV channels and streaming services in the United Kingdom, with many more coming on board in the coming months.

