

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in November from a deficit in the previous year as exports rose amid a fall in imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 12.7 billion in November versus a deficit of SEK 5.3 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In October, the trade balance posted a surplus of SEK 7.3 billion.



On an annual basis, exports grew 5.0 percent over the year, while imports dropped by 5.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 32.3 billion in November, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 19.6 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus was SEK 10.4 billion in November, compared to SEK 9.2 billion in the previous month.



