Chisinau, Republic of Moldova--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2023) - Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP), marking its fifth anniversary, has firmly established itself as a key destination for foreign tech investment in Eastern Europe. The park, heralded as Europe's first e-Park, has now welcomed over 1500 resident companies, including 229 from abroad, representing 38 different countries. This development underscores MITP's significant role in attracting and nurturing international technological ventures.





MITP's Five-Year Leap: Driving Technological Advancements in Moldova and Beyond



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/191038_mitp.jpeg

The park's growth trajectory is marked by substantial engagement from countries like the USA, Romania, Germany, the UK, and Russia, reflecting its global appeal in the tech sector. MITP offers a dynamic environment for a wide range of activities including software development, data processing, and IT consulting, primarily among small and micro enterprises. These companies demonstrate the park's capacity to support diverse business models and contribute to the regional economy.

In addition to its focus on foreign investments, MITP has also responded to the Ukrainian crisis by supporting the temporary relocation of Ukrainian IT specialists and tech companies. Since the onset of the war against Ukraine, MITP launched the IT Refugee platform, providing essential resources and information for those affected, further emphasizing its role as a hub of technological and social resilience.

As MITP celebrates half a decade of progress, it stands as a beacon of technological innovation and a symbol of support for the tech community in Eastern Europe, showcasing its ability to adapt and contribute positively in times of regional challenges.

About Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP) Established with the aim of fostering growth in Moldova's tech sector, MITP serves as a platform for local and international technology companies, facilitating development and innovation in the region.

Press contact: Veronica Bucur

Head of Communications at MITP

str. Serghei Lazo no.38. floor. 9

mun. Chisinau, Republic of Moldova

Mobile: +373 79 409 212

Email: veronica.bucur@mitp.md

www.mitp.md

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191038

SOURCE: PRNews OU