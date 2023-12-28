China-based TAILG has revealed its new sodium-ion battery technology. The company's luxury e-bikes will be the first to feature its sodium-ion batteries, and they will initially be available in China.Momentum is building for sodium-ion battery technology, with new announcements coming thick and fast. While largely seen as a good fit for stationary storage applications, a number of companies are exploring their potential in mobility applications, including battery industry behemoths CATL and BYD. The latest company to unveil its own sodium-ion technology is China-based two-wheeler specialist TAILG. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...