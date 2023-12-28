

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales continued to expand in November, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew 5.2 percent on a yearly basis in November, slightly slower than the 5.3 percent increase in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth advanced to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent a month ago.



The annual growth was driven by the 12.9 percent surge in non-food product sales. Food store sales gained only 1.5 percent.



Month-on-month, retail sales logged an increase of 0.9 percent after staying flat a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken