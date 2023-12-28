MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales continued to expand in November, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.
Retail sales grew 5.2 percent on a yearly basis in November, slightly slower than the 5.3 percent increase in the previous month.
On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth advanced to 5.7 percent from 4.5 percent a month ago.
The annual growth was driven by the 12.9 percent surge in non-food product sales. Food store sales gained only 1.5 percent.
Month-on-month, retail sales logged an increase of 0.9 percent after staying flat a month ago.
