Chinese manufacturer Red Solar says its new 182 mm bifacial solar cell, which is based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) tech, has an efficiency of 26.01%.Chinese PV manufacturer Red Solar claims to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.01% for an n-type bifacial solar cell based on TOPCon technology. "This technological breakthrough is attributed to the successful practices of the company's R&D team in the development and validation of low reflectivity texture technology, front boron plus rear-oxidized high sheet resistance technology, LPCVD and Phosphorus diffusion matching ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...