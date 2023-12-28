DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.7771 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5044109 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270

December 28, 2023 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)