28.12.2023 | 11:13
Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (EBUY LN) 
Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Dec-2023 / 10:42 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy and Metaverse ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.5536 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15484386 
CODE: EBUY LN 
ISIN: LU2023678878 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
ISIN:      LU2023678878 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EBUY LN 
Sequence No.:  294412 
EQS News ID:  1805067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1805067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2023 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)

