FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2321.2526 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 219238036 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252

December 28, 2023 04:43 ET (09:43 GMT)