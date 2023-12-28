Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 28

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 27 December 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 27 December 2023 652.90 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 641.82 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

28 December 2023